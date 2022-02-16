Jake Sullivan's Credibility Shot After Russia Hoax Revelations

With Russia on the brink of a military conflict with Ukraine – or the victim of Western war hype, depending on who you believe – Americans’ confidence in the Biden administration’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was on shaky ground after he was implicated in pushing the false claim that former President Donald Trump used a "covert server" to communicate with Russia.

Special Counsel John Durham, who is investigating the origins of the FBI’s controversial probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, claimed in a recent filing that Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign paid a technology company to exploit its “access” to Trump Tower servers, and later the White House.