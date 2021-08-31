NFL, Army Vet Who's GOP Senate Hopeful Slams 'Woke' Sports on Eve of NFL Start

Former NFL defensive end Jake Bequette longs for the day when professional sports leagues revert to they’re intended purpose — to entertain and bring people together — instead of bombarding fans with divisive leftist ideology.

The former New England Patriot and Army veteran turned GOP senate hopeful remembers when professional sports — football, basketball, and baseball, in particular — were considered a "patriotic, unifying institution" that could distract Americans from politically charged debates rather than actively engage in culture wars.