×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Israelis | hostages | posters | hamas | war | kidnapped | antisemitism

Posters of Kidnapped Israelis Became 'Flashpoint' in Hamas War

Missing posters for Israeli citizens kidnapped during a Hamas attack on Israel are strewn on the floor. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 03 November 2023 06:31 AM EDT

Flyers of the more than 200 men, women, and children who were kidnapped during the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel have become a "flashpoint" in the ongoing war between the Jewish state and Hamas as anti-Israel protesters have begun tearing them down and establishment news organizations defend the vandals.

Seemingly as swiftly as the poster designers were able to identify the hostages, print up posters, and plaster them on the walls of public spaces, people began tearing them down.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Flyers of the more than 200 people kidnapped during the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel have become a "flashpoint" in the ongoing war between the Jewish state and Hamas as anti-Israel protesters have begun tearing them down and some news organizations defend the vandals.
Israelis, hostages, posters, hamas, war, kidnapped, antisemitism, flashpoint, media, protesters
1015
2023-31-03
Friday, 03 November 2023 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved