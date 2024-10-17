Israel Plans Long, Secret War Against Iran

Iran likely will find itself embroiled in an unprecedented shadow war not unlike that of its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, after its missile attacks against Israel.

"Israel, in my opinion, is going to respond in a way that punishes Iran heavily, and damn the consequences," Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of Britain's MI6, told the Times of London in a webcast, noting that Israel feels alone and isolated after the Biden administration's diplomatic effort to cajole it into a cease-fire with Iran's terrorist proxies. "That is going to be the attitude at this point in time."