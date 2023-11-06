Israel-Saudi Normalization Is 'Inevitable'

While intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists may have forced an Israel-Saudi normalization agreement to the back burner for the time being, geopolitical analysts contend that a historic diplomatic deal between the two leading countries in the Middle East is "inevitable."

Before Hamas launched its stunning Oct. 7 terror attack on the Jewish State last month, the Biden administration was heavily engaged in negotiations with Riyadh and Jerusalem, as the onetime rivals attempted to join forces against a common foe in Iran.