Israel-Saudi Normalization Is 'Inevitable'

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has told President Joe Biden that conversations about normalizing relations with Israel would resume after the Israel-Gaza conflict. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 November 2023 06:58 AM EST

While intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas terrorists may have forced an Israel-Saudi normalization agreement to the back burner for the time being, geopolitical analysts contend that a historic diplomatic deal between the two leading countries in the Middle East is "inevitable."

Before Hamas launched its stunning Oct. 7 terror attack on the Jewish State last month, the Biden administration was heavily engaged in negotiations with Riyadh and Jerusalem, as the onetime rivals attempted to join forces against a common foe in Iran.

