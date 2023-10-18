Is Israel Prepared for a War on Multiple Fronts?

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia is ratcheting up tension in northern Israel as Israeli forces intensify their offensive in Gaza against terror group Hamas, dragging the Jewish state into a multifront conflict that leading military analysts warn could prove a "formidable challenge."

Israel's chief military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel is prepared to fight a war on two or more fronts as Hezbollah continues to fire rockets across the border and as Iran warns of potential "preemptive action" if Israel doesn't stop its planned Gaza counteroffensive.