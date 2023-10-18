×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | hezbollah | gaza | hamas | iran | nuclear | gaza

Is Israel Prepared for a War on Multiple Fronts?

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Oct. 18. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 07:49 AM EDT

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia is ratcheting up tension in northern Israel as Israeli forces intensify their offensive in Gaza against terror group Hamas, dragging the Jewish state into a multifront conflict that leading military analysts warn could prove a "formidable challenge."

Israel's chief military spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel is prepared to fight a war on two or more fronts as Hezbollah continues to fire rockets across the border and as Iran warns of potential "preemptive action" if Israel doesn't stop its planned Gaza counteroffensive.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia is ratcheting up tension in northern Israel as Israeli forces intensify their offensive in Gaza against Hamas, dragging the Jewish state into a multifront conflict that leading military analysts warn could prove a "formidable challenge."
israel, hezbollah, gaza, hamas, iran, nuclear, gaza, military, counteroffensive, civilians, war
1269
2023-49-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved