×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: islam | politics | european union | democracy | france | england | germany

Is Political Islam Threatening European Democracy?

New citizenship laws in Germany raise worries within the Christian Democratic Union over potential alignment of up to 2.5 million migrants with Turkish-led Islamist parties linked to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 07:17 AM EST

The European Union continues to grapple with the growing influence of Islam in politics.

One of the most recent instances saw Denmark pass a law prohibiting the public desecration of religious texts in direct response to numerous incidents of Quran burnings in 2023.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The European Union continues to grapple with the growing influence of Islam in politics.
islam, politics, european union, democracy, france, england, germany, extremists
1101
2023-17-26
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved