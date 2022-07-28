×
Tags: iran | terror support | biden administration | nuclear deal | islamic republic

Iran Found Liable for Terror Support as Biden Continues Seeking Nuke Deal

President Joe Biden (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 06:47 AM EDT

Iran is liable for the deaths of American service members and civilians in Afghanistan and must pay punitive damages, a U.S. federal court found last week.

The court's decision in the civil case has opponents of the Biden administration's plan to return to the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action calling on the president to accept that negotiations with the Islamic Republic are pointless.

