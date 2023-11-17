Biden Needs to 'Deprive' Iran of Money Not Waive Sanctions

The Biden administration's decision to unlock upwards of $10 billion that will fill now fill Tehran's coffers only proves that despite the U.S. fight against Iranian proxies in the Middle East and the Islamic Republic's financial support of terror group Hamas, the U.S. policy toward Iran remains unchanged, experts say.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a 120-day waiver extension that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran. Under the deal, Iran will have some access to the proceeds, supposedly to buy humanitarian goods.