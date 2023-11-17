×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | sanction | waiver | u.s. | joe biden | attacks | troops

Biden Needs to 'Deprive' Iran of Money Not Waive Sanctions

President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 November 2023 07:32 AM EST

The Biden administration's decision to unlock upwards of $10 billion that will fill now fill Tehran's coffers only proves that despite the U.S. fight against Iranian proxies in the Middle East and the Islamic Republic's financial support of terror group Hamas, the U.S. policy toward Iran remains unchanged, experts say.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a 120-day waiver extension that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran. Under the deal, Iran will have some access to the proceeds, supposedly to buy humanitarian goods.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Biden administration's decision to unlock upwards of $10 billion that will fill now fill Tehran's coffers only proves that despite the U.S. fight against Iranian proxies in the Middle East, the U.S. policy toward Iran remains unchanged, experts say.
iran, sanction, waiver, u.s., joe biden, attacks, troops, terrorism, policy, biden administration
1005
2023-32-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved