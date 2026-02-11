Russia, China Help Iran Rearm After 12-Day War

Iran's air defenses and radar systems were obliterated during the 12-Day War with Israel in June.
The lull that followed the brief military campaign — which allegedly destroyed much of Iran's nuclear weapons program — gave Tehran time to regroup and begin rearming.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin