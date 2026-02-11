WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | russia | china | missiles | sanctions | rearmament | nuclear

Russia, China Help Iran Rearm After 12-Day War

Mourners attend the funeral ceremony of Iranian armed forces generals, nuclear scientists, and their family members who were killed in the 12-Day War with Israel in June. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 February 2026 07:38 AM EST

Iran's air defenses and radar systems were obliterated during the 12-Day War with Israel in June.

The lull that followed the brief military campaign — which allegedly destroyed much of Iran's nuclear weapons program — gave Tehran time to regroup and begin rearming.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Iran's air defenses and radar systems were obliterated during the 12-Day War with Israel in June. The lull that followed the brief military campaign – which allegedly destroyed much of Iran's nuclear weapons program – gave Tehran time to regroup and begin rearming.
iran, russia, china, missiles, sanctions, rearmament, nuclear
865
2026-38-24
Tuesday, 24 February 2026 07:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved