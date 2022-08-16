Despite Iran's Terror Blitz, Biden Wants Nuke Deal

Despite a recent onslaught of high-profile attempted and successful terror attacks on targets inside the United States – with each plot either materially backed or directly provoked by Iran – President Joe Biden appears undeterred from his goal of reviving a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, a pact which Middle East experts say Washington appears to be pursuing "at almost any cost."

Since assuming the presidency, Biden has been eager to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was put in place under former President Barack Obama, when Biden served as vice president. The agreement placed some constraints on Iran's nuclear program but allowed one of the primary exporters of Islamic terror to keep its sensitive nuclear technology, including low-enriched uranium, that could eventually be used to create nuclear weapons.