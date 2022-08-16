×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | joe biden | nuclear deal | terror attacks | islamic republic

Despite Iran's Terror Blitz, Biden Wants Nuke Deal

President Joe Biden (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 August 2022 06:34 AM EDT

Despite a recent onslaught of high-profile attempted and successful terror attacks on targets inside the United States – with each plot either materially backed or directly provoked by Iran – President Joe Biden appears undeterred from his goal of reviving a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, a pact which Middle East experts say Washington appears to be pursuing "at almost any cost."

Since assuming the presidency, Biden has been eager to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was put in place under former President Barack Obama, when Biden served as vice president. The agreement placed some constraints on Iran's nuclear program but allowed one of the primary exporters of Islamic terror to keep its sensitive nuclear technology, including low-enriched uranium, that could eventually be used to create nuclear weapons.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
President Joe Biden appears undeterred from his goal of reviving a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, a pact which Middle East experts say Washington appears to be pursuing "at almost any cost."
iran, joe biden, nuclear deal, terror attacks, islamic republic
884
2022-34-16
Tuesday, 16 August 2022 06:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved