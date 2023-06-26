Iran Woos Egypt to Dodge 'Spiraling Isolation' From Sanctions

Egypt remains wary of Iran's attempts at rapprochement, viewing the Islamic Republic's attempts at better relations as nothing more than "a bid to avert spiraling isolation on the world stage" amid crippling isolation imposed by Western nations looking to avert Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

Egypt has been in conflict with Iran's Islamist regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled the Shah and led to the rise of radical clerics to the country's seat of power. Egypt provided refuge to the dethroned Shah a year after it signed a peace treaty with Israel at Camp David in 1978.