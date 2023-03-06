Iran Vows to Kill Trump in Revenge for Soleimani Death

Former President Donald Trump has joined former aides John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iran's crosshairs.

Iran vows that it will assassinate the former president as retribution for the U.S. killing of late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran launched a series of ballistic missile attacks on American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone attack that killed Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 but has always sought further revenge.