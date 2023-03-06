×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | donald trump | qasem soleimani | death | john bolton | mike pompeo | assassinate

Iran Vows to Kill Trump in Revenge for Soleimani Death

Former President Donald Trump (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 06 March 2023 07:37 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump has joined former aides John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iran's crosshairs.

Iran vows that it will assassinate the former president as retribution for the U.S. killing of late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iran launched a series of ballistic missile attacks on American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone attack that killed Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 but has always sought further revenge.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Former President Donald Trump has joined former aides John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iran's crosshairs.
iran, donald trump, qasem soleimani, death, john bolton, mike pompeo, assassinate, irgc
926
2023-37-06
Monday, 06 March 2023 07:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved