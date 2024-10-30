Iranian Threats to Trump in 2024 Go Unaddressed

Never in modern times has a presidential candidate been named as a target of foreign assassins. There has been a loud ho-hum from most media and even government officials who would be expected to be in hyper overdrive to address the national security situation.
At a recent briefing by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on foreign threats to the U.S. Elections in the 2024 cycle attended by Newsmax, the Iranians were named as the leading cyber provocateurs.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.