Iranian Threats to Trump in 2024 Go Unaddressed

Never in modern times has a presidential candidate been named as a target of foreign assassins. There has been a loud ho-hum from most media and even government officials who would be expected to be in hyper overdrive to address the national security situation.

At a recent briefing by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on foreign threats to the U.S. Elections in the 2024 cycle attended by Newsmax, the Iranians were named as the leading cyber provocateurs.