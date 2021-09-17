Will Inflation Spark Major Gold Rush to $5,000 an Ounce?

As inflation continues to soar, investors nationwide are increasingly eyeing gold to keep their portfolios strong.
And the current gold rush has led some financial analysts to predict the precious metal could eventually sell for $5,000 an ounce – with some even seeing the potential to crack $10,000.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin