WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: investigation | immigrant | children | missing | ice | biden-harris administration | dhs

IG Report Details Missing Migrant Children, Numerous HHS Failures

A Venezuelan migrant child plays with a Captain America action figure while staying with his family on the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico. An investigation revealed that over 32,000 immigrant minors are unaccounted for by U.S. agencies, exposing them to exploitation and forced labor risks. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 07:19 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) does not know the location of tens of thousands of immigrant minors released into its custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an investigation recently released by Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The investigation outlines several of the agency's failures, including its inability to account for the whereabouts of at least 32,000 unaccompanied minors, non-communication between offices, and how those failures are putting children at risk of sexual exploitation and forced labor.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) does not know the location of tens of thousands of immigrant minors released into its custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an investigation recently released by Homeland Security.
investigation, immigrant, children, missing, ice, biden-harris administration, dhs
879
2024-19-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved