IG Report Details Missing Migrant Children, Numerous HHS Failures

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) does not know the location of tens of thousands of immigrant minors released into its custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to an investigation recently released by Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG).

The investigation outlines several of the agency's failures, including its inability to account for the whereabouts of at least 32,000 unaccompanied minors, non-communication between offices, and how those failures are putting children at risk of sexual exploitation and forced labor.