Underwater Interstellar Object May Have 'Technological' Origin

After spending two weeks scouring the Pacific Ocean for fragments of an object that crashed nearly a decade ago off the coast of Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, a prominent Harvard professor is bringing home several items believed to be "anomalous" in origin.

Earlier this month, Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, set out on an expedition to look for an interstellar meteor, named IM1, that crashed into the ocean – and that he believes may have brought extraterrestrial material to Earth.