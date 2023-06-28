×
Underwater Interstellar Object May Have 'Technological' Origin

Harvard professor of astronomy Avi Loeb, pictured, recently set out on an expedition to look for an interstellar meteor that crashed into the ocean – and that he believes may have brought extraterrestrial material to Earth. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 07:28 AM EDT

After spending two weeks scouring the Pacific Ocean for fragments of an object that crashed nearly a decade ago off the coast of Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, a prominent Harvard professor is bringing home several items believed to be "anomalous" in origin.

Earlier this month, Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor of astronomy and head of The Galileo Project, set out on an expedition to look for an interstellar meteor, named IM1, that crashed into the ocean – and that he believes may have brought extraterrestrial material to Earth.

After spending two weeks scouring the Pacific Ocean for fragments of an object that crashed nearly a decade ago off the coast of Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, a prominent Harvard professor is bringing home several items believed to be "anomalous" in origin.
