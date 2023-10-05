With Inflation Driving Recent Labor Strikes, Are More Coming?

Hollywood screenwriters, automobile workers, and healthcare professionals may not have much in common when it comes to their day-to-day, on-the-clock jobs, but labor experts say there's at least one shared root cause spurring the workers in seemingly disparate industries to undertake a series of recent strikes: inflation.

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered nonunion workers the upper hand when it came to negotiating a raise or a promotion amid a tight labor market that forced employers to respond to workers' demands to maintain a workforce.