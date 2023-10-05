×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: inflation | labor | strikes | biden administration | pandemic | unions | ai

With Inflation Driving Recent Labor Strikes, Are More Coming?

SAG AFTRA members walk at a picket line outside of Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 3. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:00 AM EDT

Hollywood screenwriters, automobile workers, and healthcare professionals may not have much in common when it comes to their day-to-day, on-the-clock jobs, but labor experts say there's at least one shared root cause spurring the workers in seemingly disparate industries to undertake a series of recent strikes: inflation.

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered nonunion workers the upper hand when it came to negotiating a raise or a promotion amid a tight labor market that forced employers to respond to workers' demands to maintain a workforce.

Marisa Herman

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Hollywood screenwriters, automobile workers, and healthcare professionals may not have much in common when it comes to their day-to-day jobs, but experts say there's one shared cause spurring the workers to undertake a series of recent strikes: inflation.
inflation, labor, strikes, biden administration, pandemic, unions, ai, joe biden
1123
2023-00-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved