WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: indonesia | south pacific | russia | china

Russian Bomber Base Ask Makes South Pacific Proxy Battlefield

The Tu-95 bombers, if stationed at Manuhua Air Base, could threaten key maritime routes, northern Australia, and the South China Sea. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 06:33 AM EDT

A forgotten part of the Cold War was the 1960–1965 nuclear scare in Indonesia.

President Sukarno of Indonesia was an incendiary post-colonial leader who aligned with the Soviet Union. The Russians readily provided Sukarno with advanced weaponry to be their proxy in Southeast Asia.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A forgotten part of the Cold War was the 1960-1965 nuclear scare in Indonesia. President Sukarno of Indonesia was an incendiary post-colonial leader who aligned with the Soviet Union. The Russians readily provided Sukarno with advanced weaponry to be their proxy in...
indonesia, south pacific, russia, china
943
2025-33-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 06:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved