WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: immigration | ice | protests | donald trump | left | portland

The Globalist Left's Shock Troops' War on ICE and the Rule of Law

(Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 October 2025 06:15 AM EDT

The smell of tear gas drifted across the streets of Portland, Oregon, on the night of Oct. 4 as police battled a mob of masked protesters outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

The scenes were chaotic and increasingly familiar: fires burning in trash bins, black-clad, globalist activists throwing bottles and smoke bombs, chants of "Abolish ICE" echoing against the concrete walls of a federal building.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The smell of tear gas drifted across the streets of Portland, Oregon, on the night of Oct. 4 as police battled a mob of masked protesters outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. The scenes were chaotic and increasingly familiar: fires burning in...
immigration, ice, protests, donald trump, left, portland
1141
2025-15-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 06:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved