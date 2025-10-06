The Globalist Left's Shock Troops' War on ICE and the Rule of Law

The smell of tear gas drifted across the streets of Portland, Oregon, on the night of Oct. 4 as police battled a mob of masked protesters outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

The scenes were chaotic and increasingly familiar: fires burning in trash bins, black-clad, globalist activists throwing bottles and smoke bombs, chants of "Abolish ICE" echoing against the concrete walls of a federal building.