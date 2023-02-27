×
Tags: immigration | house | gop | border | security bill | biden administration

House GOP Appears Set to Settle for Moral Victory on Border

A Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seekers at a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Somerton, Arizona, on Dec. 26, 2022. (Getty Images)

Monday, 27 February 2023 06:50 AM EST

Immigration experts say the passage of a border security bill by the new House Republican majority would at least represent a step in the right direction as the GOP seeks to undo the colossal damage caused by the Biden administration's policies – and conservative lawmakers should continue pushing for a vote even if the legislation results in just a moral victory.

Republicans have spent a large part of the past two years vowing to get the border crisis under control and leadership had hoped to make the issue one of the first topics tackled once the GOP re-took control of the House after the midterm elections.

Monday, 27 February 2023 06:50 AM
