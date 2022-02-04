Ilhan Omar Challenger Wants to Reverse 'Defund Police' Movement

In November, Cicely Davis hopes the people of Minnesota deliver one message to Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar: “Your time is up.”

Frustrated by the rampant spike in crime that’s consumed Minneapolis since “The Squad” of progressive members of Congress helped champion the “defund the police” movement in 2020, Davis, a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, is looking to oust one member of the liberal group, Omar, from her seat in the 2022 midterms.