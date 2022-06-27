Ilhan Omar Challenger Wants Citizenship Proof

AJ Kern previously ran for Congress as a Republican, makes no bones about still being a conservative, and does not necessarily expect to win the Aug. 9 Democratic Party primary for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District – so why is she on the ballot?
Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin