Despite Katrina Lessons, Hurricane Response Still Lacking in New Orleans

Though New Orleans residents pummeled by Hurricane Ida were protected from catastrophic flooding by new, post-Hurricane Katrina levee systems, those in surrounding areas didn’t have the same upgrades to shield them from the rising floodwaters, and experts urge the region to continue focusing on "serious mitigation efforts" to avoid another deadly debacle.

While Ida wasn’t a Category 5 storm — the highest storm classification — it made landfall as a Category 4 and is considered one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland.