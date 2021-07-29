Hunter Biden's Paintings: 'Overpriced' Works of 'Zombie-Abstraction Art'

Hunter Biden made headlines this summer with his surprise plunge into art — and the son of President Joe Biden is now selling 11 of his paintings through the prestigious Georges Bergès Gallery for prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000, a staggering sum that begs the question: are they any good?

Yes and no, the critics say. So, while questions persist about the ethics surrounding the latest foray for Biden, 51, opinions on the talent of the lawyer-turned-artist remain just as unsettled.