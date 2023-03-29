Fmr Spies: Hunter Biden China Case Is Tip of the Iceberg

The probe into China's relationship with President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the large-scale influence operations carried out by Chinese intelligence agents targeting individuals with influential political ties.

Hunter Biden's Chinese business partners had close ties with the People's Liberation Army intelligence apparatus, according to investigators working for Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. China actively uses the American business community as a vehicle for shaping U.S. policies and obtaining favors for Beijing.