Israelis Unfazed by Blast Just Outside Airport

Israelis who spoke to Newsmax at Ben Gurion International Airport a day after a Houthi missile exploded just outside the major travel hub seemed unconcerned for their safety.
The first-ever missile attack on Ben Gurion Sunday left a 75-foot-wide crater that splattered dirt and orange pulp throughout the airport, covering buildings, sidewalks and roads.
Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.