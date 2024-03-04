×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: houthi | rebels | mediterranean | shipping | crisis | iran | hamas

How Have Houthi Rebels Defied Global Community?

Students recruited into the ranks of Yemen's Houthi rebel group. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 04 March 2024 08:19 AM EST

The current shipping crisis in the Mediterranean can be traced back to the botched arrest of a ragtag militia leader nearly two decades ago.

In 2004, the Yemeni government attempted to arrest Hussein Badruddin al-Houthi, the head of the Houthis, a Shia militia. He was accused of encouraging his group to overthrow the government.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The current shipping crisis in the Mediterranean can be traced back to the botched arrest of a ragtag militia leader nearly two decades ago.
houthi, rebels, mediterranean, shipping, crisis, iran, hamas, israel, biden administration
1411
2024-19-04
Monday, 04 March 2024 08:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved