×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: houthi | attack | red sea | department of defense | u.s. military | shipping

Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping Highlight American Maritime Vulnerabilities

The Houthi rebels have disrupted commercial sea traffic in the Red Sea, impacting global trade and highlighting American maritime vulnerabilities. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 April 2024 08:41 AM EDT

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels have not only disrupted commercial sea traffic, impacting the 12% of all global trade transiting through the inlet, it also has shone a light on American maritime deficiencies and its dependence on foreign lines to transport goods, experts claim.

Finding itself in a vulnerable position, Congress and the Department of Defense are scrambling for solutions.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels have not only disrupted commercial sea traffic, impacting the 12% of all global trade, it also has shone a light on American maritime deficiencies and its dependence on foreign lines to transport goods.
houthi, attack, red sea, department of defense, u.s. military, shipping
985
2024-41-05
Friday, 05 April 2024 08:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved