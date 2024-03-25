TikTok Issue Reminiscent of Huawei, With Different Peril

The recently passed House bill seeking to force Chinese divestiture of the social media platform TikTok reminds many tech and national security experts of the U.S. government's battle with Huawei, from different angles but ultimately headed in the same direction.

Huawei is a Chinese company that develops and manufactures computer and telecommunications equipment – and even electric vehicles, which the U.S. identified as a security threat due to its information data collection and ultimately prevailed in forcing it out of the U.S. marketplace – although some of its products remain.