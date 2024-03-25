×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | bill | tiktok | huawei | china | data | national security

TikTok Issue Reminiscent of Huawei, With Different Peril

The TikTok app logo displayed on an iPhone (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Monday, 25 March 2024 08:22 AM EDT

The recently passed House bill seeking to force Chinese divestiture of the social media platform TikTok reminds many tech and national security experts of the U.S. government's battle with Huawei, from different angles but ultimately headed in the same direction.

Huawei is a Chinese company that develops and manufactures computer and telecommunications equipment – and even electric vehicles, which the U.S. identified as a security threat due to its information data collection and ultimately prevailed in forcing it out of the U.S. marketplace – although some of its products remain.

John Mills

Bio coming soon.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The recently passed House bill seeking to force Chinese divestiture of the social media platform TikTok reminds many tech and national security experts of the U.S. government's battle with Huawei, from different angles but ultimately headed in the same direction.
house, bill, tiktok, huawei, china, data, national security, threats
1077
2024-22-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 08:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved