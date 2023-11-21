Homeschooling Trend Accelerates Even After COVID Lockdowns

Long after the lifting of the lockdowns that shuttered schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents have opted to continue their kids' studies at home, beginning a new trend toward homeschooling – which is now considered America's fastest-growing form of education.

Home education requires parents or guardians to fulfill all the educational needs of their children, including providing books, online resources, and other learning materials. Advocates of homeschooling say several factors play a role in the approach's popularity, including politics, health conditions, and bullying in the classroom.