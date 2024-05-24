WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: homeless | programs | california | affordable housing | homelessness | tax | hollywood

After Initial Sales Tax Idea for Homeless Fails, LA to Vote on Increase

A person walks with carts in the rain near an encampment of unhoused people in Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles. (Getty Images)
 

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 08:06 AM EDT

Los Angeles residents passed a quarter-cent sales tax in 2017 to address homelessness in the county. As Hollywood business owners resort to installing planters to prevent homeless encampments from impacting their stores, homeowners will vote on a measure to replace the quarter-cent tax with a half-cent levy to fix a problem that has grown by 43%.

Known as the Affordable Housing, Homelessness Solutions & Prevention Now Initiative, supporters of the petition have garnered more than 410,000 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot, potentially generating $1.2 billion annually.

