After Initial Sales Tax Idea for Homeless Fails, LA to Vote on Increase

Los Angeles residents passed a quarter-cent sales tax in 2017 to address homelessness in the county. As Hollywood business owners resort to installing planters to prevent homeless encampments from impacting their stores, homeowners will vote on a measure to replace the quarter-cent tax with a half-cent levy to fix a problem that has grown by 43%.

Known as the Affordable Housing, Homelessness Solutions & Prevention Now Initiative, supporters of the petition have garnered more than 410,000 signatures to get the measure on the November ballot, potentially generating $1.2 billion annually.