Experts Push Tiny Homes, No Breakfast Amid Rampant Inflation

More than five years ago, an Australian millionaire went viral for insinuating that if millennials simply quit buying avocado toast and lattes they could afford to purchase a home — but that sort of once-ridiculed recommendation is now par for the course, as experts push an increasingly zany array of economic tips ostensibly meant to aid consumers who are feeling the squeeze of high inflation.
Budget-conscious financial analysts have long advised about the best way to stretch a dollar, tips that traditionally have included sensible activities such as carpooling when gas is expensive or paying off credit card bills when interest rates are high.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.