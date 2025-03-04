WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: high speed rail | hsra | california | transportation | train | rail | chsra

DOGE Looks at Over-Budget, Behind-Schedule High-Speed Rail in California

One of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail under construction in Fresno, California. Republicans have scrutinized California's high-speed rail project over delays and soaring costs. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 11 March 2025 07:49 AM EDT

Since the Trump administration launched a deeper analysis into California's high-speed rail project at the urging of Republican lawmakers, a growing number of officials and politicians are questioning its future.

That's after news circulated of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's recent press conference held at Los Angeles' Union Station where he noted the administration's compliance review into the plan to build a rail system connecting the state's major cities. The ambitious venture, which included two phases, is more than a decade off schedule and grossly over budget.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Since the Trump administration launched a deeper analysis into California's high-speed rail project at the urging of Republican lawmakers, a growing number of officials and politicians are questioning its future.
high speed rail, hsra, california, transportation, train, rail, chsra, trump administration
1609
2025-49-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved