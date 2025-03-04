DOGE Looks at Over-Budget, Behind-Schedule High-Speed Rail in California

Since the Trump administration launched a deeper analysis into California's high-speed rail project at the urging of Republican lawmakers, a growing number of officials and politicians are questioning its future.

That's after news circulated of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's recent press conference held at Los Angeles' Union Station where he noted the administration's compliance review into the plan to build a rail system connecting the state's major cities. The ambitious venture, which included two phases, is more than a decade off schedule and grossly over budget.