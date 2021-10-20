Biden, Democrats Want More Government-Run Healthcare in $3.5T Bill, Expert Says

Embedded within the $3.5 trillion behemoth of a reconciliation bill currently stalled in the Senate is a massive $1.6 trillion down payment on what one health expert calls “a major step towards” the “complete government takeover of health care” being pushed by progressive ideologue Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Dean Clancy, the senior health policy fellow at Americans for Prosperity, says first responders are likely to be among those feeling the most immediate impact if the Senate passes the bill and the White House signs it into law.