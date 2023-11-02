Hamas-Israel War Tests Strength of Abraham Accords

As Israel's ground operations in Gaza intensify in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror massacre, the Jewish state's neighbors and Arab peace partners are facing increasing pressure to show support for the Palestinians caught in the crossfire – something that experts warn could pose the first major threat to the newest regional alliances.
While several Arab leaders were quick to condemn the attack by Hamas, Gulf State governments are in a bind as they work to navigate honoring diplomatic and security agreements with Israel while balancing their populations' support for Palestinians.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.