Hamas-Israel War Tests Strength of Abraham Accords

As Israel's ground operations in Gaza intensify in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror massacre, the Jewish state's neighbors and Arab peace partners are facing increasing pressure to show support for the Palestinians caught in the crossfire – something that experts warn could pose the first major threat to the newest regional alliances.

While several Arab leaders were quick to condemn the attack by Hamas, Gulf State governments are in a bind as they work to navigate honoring diplomatic and security agreements with Israel while balancing their populations' support for Palestinians.