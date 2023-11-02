×
Tags: hamas | attack | israel | war | abraham accords | palestinians | gaza

Hamas-Israel War Tests Strength of Abraham Accords

A woman draped with an Israeli flag sits at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 07:52 AM EDT

As Israel's ground operations in Gaza intensify in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 terror massacre, the Jewish state's neighbors and Arab peace partners are facing increasing pressure to show support for the Palestinians caught in the crossfire – something that experts warn could pose the first major threat to the newest regional alliances.

While several Arab leaders were quick to condemn the attack by Hamas, Gulf State governments are in a bind as they work to navigate honoring diplomatic and security agreements with Israel while balancing their populations' support for Palestinians.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


