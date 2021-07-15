Will Haiti's Post-Assassination Chaos Ensnare America?

The chaos enveloping Haiti in the wake of a shocking presidential assassination and the ensuing struggle over who should succeed him occurred amid a "perfect storm" of deeply rooted political and social unrest — a tempest likely to continue plaguing the island nation, experts say.

Analysts generally agree that last week’s brazen murder of President Jovenel Moïse was the tragic culmination of decades of rampant corruption, elections that are far from free and fair, widespread poverty and disease, and little hope on the horizon that things will change.