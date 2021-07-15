×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: haiti | assassination | chaos | us

Will Haiti's Post-Assassination Chaos Ensnare America?

Haitian citizens hold up their passports as they gather in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tabarre, Haiti on July 10, 2021, asking for asylum after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise explaining that there is too much insecurity in the country and that they fear for their lives. (VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:46 AM

The chaos enveloping Haiti in the wake of a shocking presidential assassination and the ensuing struggle over who should succeed him occurred amid a "perfect storm" of deeply rooted political and social unrest — a tempest likely to continue plaguing the island nation, experts say.

Analysts generally agree that last week’s brazen murder of President Jovenel Moïse was the tragic culmination of decades of rampant corruption, elections that are far from free and fair, widespread poverty and disease, and little hope on the horizon that things will change.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The chaos enveloping Haiti in the wake of a shocking presidential assassination and the ensuing struggle over who should succeed him occurred amid a "perfect storm" of deeply rooted political...
haiti, assassination, chaos, us
973
2021-46-15
Thursday, 15 July 2021 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved