×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gun safe | fbi | liberty safe | government | overreach | customer | privacy

Gun Safe Company's Help for FBI Spurs Backlash, Policy Change

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 18 September 2023 06:44 AM EDT

An FBI search last month has raised concerns regarding government overreach and started a debate about the protections that companies should provide to safeguard the privacy of their customers.

Liberty Safe, a popular U.S. gun safe manufacturer, confirmed in a statement that it provided the FBI with an access code to gain entry to the safe of an individual who was the subject of an FBI search warrant.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
An FBI search last month has raised concerns regarding government overreach and started a debate about the protections that companies should provide to safeguard the privacy of their customers.
gun safe, fbi, liberty safe, government, overreach, customer, privacy, jan. 6
1058
2023-44-18
Monday, 18 September 2023 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved