Gun Safe Company's Help for FBI Spurs Backlash, Policy Change

An FBI search last month has raised concerns regarding government overreach and started a debate about the protections that companies should provide to safeguard the privacy of their customers.
Liberty Safe, a popular U.S. gun safe manufacturer, confirmed in a statement that it provided the FBI with an access code to gain entry to the safe of an individual who was the subject of an FBI search warrant.
