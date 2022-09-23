×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | midterms | immigration | sweden | general election

Could GOP Learn Immigration Lessons From Sweden?

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 23 September 2022 07:15 AM EDT

The Swedish right's electoral victory in last week's general election has some American conservatives arguing that Republicans should adopt the same law-and-order-based tone about immigration in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

The conservative Sweden Democrats broadcast a clear message that the party would handle crime and immigration better than the ruling Social Democrats had. Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson echoed former President Donald Trump in his promises to "Make Sweden Great Again" by clamping down on crime and immigration.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The Swedish right's electoral victory in last week's general election has some American conservatives arguing that Republicans should adopt the same law-and-order-based tone about immigration in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.
gop, midterms, immigration, sweden, general election
1272
2022-15-23
Friday, 23 September 2022 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved