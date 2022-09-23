Could GOP Learn Immigration Lessons From Sweden?

The Swedish right's electoral victory in last week's general election has some American conservatives arguing that Republicans should adopt the same law-and-order-based tone about immigration in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.
The conservative Sweden Democrats broadcast a clear message that the party would handle crime and immigration better than the ruling Social Democrats had. Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson echoed former President Donald Trump in his promises to "Make Sweden Great Again" by clamping down on crime and immigration.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin