Could GOP Learn Immigration Lessons From Sweden?

The Swedish right's electoral victory in last week's general election has some American conservatives arguing that Republicans should adopt the same law-and-order-based tone about immigration in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

The conservative Sweden Democrats broadcast a clear message that the party would handle crime and immigration better than the ruling Social Democrats had. Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson echoed former President Donald Trump in his promises to "Make Sweden Great Again" by clamping down on crime and immigration.