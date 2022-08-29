GOP's Expected Midterm 'Red Wave' in Danger of Becoming 'Red Ripple'

With President Joe Biden's popularity at historic lows and inflation draining Americans' wallets, Republicans spent the past several months sure that, come November, they would be able to ride a massive "red wave" to victory in the midterm elections – but those dreams of surfin' U.S.A. might be in danger of a wipe out as Democrats mount a late charge.

Republicans' midsummer momentum appears to be waning as Biden boasts his highest approval rating – 44% according to the latest Gallup poll — since the disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago. While his popularity is far from the 57% rating he enjoyed when he assumed the presidency in January 2021, it's a massive jump from the 38% approval rating he'd sunk to last month.