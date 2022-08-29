×
GOP's Expected Midterm 'Red Wave' in Danger of Becoming 'Red Ripple'

A voter casts their ballot at a polling place at The League for People with Disabilities during the midterm primary election in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 19. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 29 August 2022 06:58 AM EDT

With President Joe Biden's popularity at historic lows and inflation draining Americans' wallets, Republicans spent the past several months sure that, come November, they would be able to ride a massive "red wave" to victory in the midterm elections – but those dreams of surfin' U.S.A. might be in danger of a wipe out as Democrats mount a late charge.

Republicans' midsummer momentum appears to be waning as Biden boasts his highest approval rating – 44% according to the latest Gallup poll — since the disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago. While his popularity is far from the 57% rating he enjoyed when he assumed the presidency in January 2021, it's a massive jump from the 38% approval rating he'd sunk to last month.

