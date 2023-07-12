Parents Stunned by Woke Girl Scouts' New 'Culture Code'

A “Camp Culture Code” sent out before a recent Girl Scouts sleepaway camp has stunned parents, some of whom charge it shows the organization’s clear embrace of woke, progressive ideology – but the leader of a faith-based alternative group said the outfit’s leftward slide and embrace of current “cultural winds” has been an issue for years.

The latest “Culture Code” document, for a camp in Massachusetts, effectively told parents who weren’t on board with the group’s progressive political leanings to look elsewhere for scouting organizations.