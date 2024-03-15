Papadopoulos: Church Committee With 'Teeth' Needed

Former 2016 Trump campaign foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos told Newsmax that Congress should create a new Church Committee with "teeth" to reform the Intelligence Community.

The Church Committee, also known as the United States Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, was a Senate committee presided over by Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, that looked into civil rights abuses on the part of the FBI and CIA in the 1970s. The committee found widespread civil rights violations by the FBI and the CIA – including illegal spy operations and media manipulation.