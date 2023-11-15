×
Tags: gavin newsom | san francisco | homelessness

Newsom's California Clean-Up Shows He's 'Out of Touch'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that it took a high-profile visit from world leaders and a major summit to clean up the San Francisco sidewalks that were littered with tents, graffiti, and drug paraphernalia. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 November 2023 07:49 AM EST

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom's rush to beautify parts of San Francisco that had been taken over by homeless encampments and masses of drug addicts before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at which President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet shows "how little regard" the leader of the Golden State has for his own residents, political analysts say.

For years, Californians have complained that the encampments have taken over swaths of prime downtown real estate in major cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Marisa Herman | editorial.herman@newsmax.com

Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


gavin newsom, san francisco, homelessness
Wednesday, 15 November 2023 07:49 AM
