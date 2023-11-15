Newsom's California Clean-Up Shows He's 'Out of Touch'

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom's rush to beautify parts of San Francisco that had been taken over by homeless encampments and masses of drug addicts before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at which President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet shows "how little regard" the leader of the Golden State has for his own residents, political analysts say.
For years, Californians have complained that the encampments have taken over swaths of prime downtown real estate in major cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.