Newsom's California Clean-Up Shows He's 'Out of Touch'

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom's rush to beautify parts of San Francisco that had been taken over by homeless encampments and masses of drug addicts before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at which President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet shows "how little regard" the leader of the Golden State has for his own residents, political analysts say.

For years, Californians have complained that the encampments have taken over swaths of prime downtown real estate in major cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.