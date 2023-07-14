Gaetz Push to End FISA Could Be 'Leverage' Needed for Reform

Although a new push by Congressional Republicans is likely to fall short of dismantling a secret federal court that’s drawn the ire of both conservatives and liberals by approving controversial warrants to spy on Americans, legal experts are hopeful the resolution could provide the “leverage” needed to institute meaningful reforms for the shadowy process.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, more commonly known as FISA, is set to expire at the end of this year and a group of House Republicans, led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, are mounting the effort to put an end to what they call the “illegal” surveillance of U.S. citizens.