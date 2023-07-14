Gaetz Push to End FISA Could Be 'Leverage' Needed for Reform

Although a new push by Congressional Republicans is likely to fall short of dismantling a secret federal court that’s drawn the ire of both conservatives and liberals by approving controversial warrants to spy on Americans, legal experts are hopeful the resolution could provide the “leverage” needed to institute meaningful reforms for the shadowy process.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, more commonly known as FISA, is set to expire at the end of this year and a group of House Republicans, led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, are mounting the effort to put an end to what they call the “illegal” surveillance of U.S. citizens.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin