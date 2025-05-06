CBO Calls for Study on Restricting Food Stamp Purchases

At the urging of lawmakers, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said new research is needed to determine nutritional standards for food stamp purchases amid growing calls to ban soda and other sugary items.
The CBO said in its May 2 announcement the federal government needs to determine health benefits and budgetary effects of restricting purchases of foods linked to poor health outcomes, such as sugar-sweetened beverages.
