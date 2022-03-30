×
Tags: food crisis | wheat | corn | exports | war

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Could Cause Global Food Crisis, Experts Warn

Empty food shelves at Best Market in Merrick, New York, on March 17, 2020. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 06:41 AM

With Russia and Ukraine — two of the world's largest wheat exporters — gridlocked in Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, experts, government officials, and the United Nations are all warning that a catastrophic food crisis could be on the horizon.

Difficult wheat harvests this spring in the United States, as well as the blocked exports and severely disrupted supply from Russia and Ukraine could result in disastrous ripple effects.

