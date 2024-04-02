Florida Juvenile Social Media Ban Comes With Challenges

Hailed by some parents and social media critics, derided by libertarians and privacy and free speech advocates, all Floridians 14 and younger will be prohibited next year from having social media accounts under a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.
Those ages 14 and 15 may do so only with parental consent.
