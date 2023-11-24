5 Things Republicans Were Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Republicans started the year in control of the lower chamber of Congress for the first time in four years, and the GOP used its newfound power to stifle much of President Joe Biden's progressive agenda, launch investigations into the Biden family's controversial business dealings, and reveal more about the "weaponization" of the Justice Department.
While infighting caused significant frustration during the legislative process and resulted in the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker, the GOP has several big-ticket items to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin