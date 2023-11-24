5 Things Republicans Were Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Republicans started the year in control of the lower chamber of Congress for the first time in four years, and the GOP used its newfound power to stifle much of President Joe Biden's progressive agenda, launch investigations into the Biden family's controversial business dealings, and reveal more about the "weaponization" of the Justice Department.

While infighting caused significant frustration during the legislative process and resulted in the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker, the GOP has several big-ticket items to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.