Finland Spent Decades Preparing for War With Russia

If Russian President Vladimir Putin expands his latest bloody offensive beyond Ukraine's borders in a bid to carry out his long-stated goal of restoring "historical Russia," Finland plans to be ready for the fight.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's announcement Wednesday that lawmakers will prepare to decide on whether the Nordic country, which shares an 830-mile-long border with Russia, will join NATO's military alliance in the coming weeks, comes after decades dedicated to bolstering the country's defenses just in case of a conflict.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin