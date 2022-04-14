Finland Spent Decades Preparing for War With Russia

If Russian President Vladimir Putin expands his latest bloody offensive beyond Ukraine's borders in a bid to carry out his long-stated goal of restoring "historical Russia," Finland plans to be ready for the fight.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's announcement Wednesday that lawmakers will prepare to decide on whether the Nordic country, which shares an 830-mile-long border with Russia, will join NATO's military alliance in the coming weeks, comes after decades dedicated to bolstering the country's defenses just in case of a conflict.