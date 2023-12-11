Fetterman's Sudden Moderate Pivot a 'Political Calculation'

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman may have risen to power with the reputation for being a “blue-collar progressive,” however, the Democrat in recent weeks has begun bucking his party on numerous issues, including, most vocally, unyielding support for Israel.
Ever since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on the Jewish State, Fetterman has unabashedly backed Israel’s right to root out those threatening its people, railed against rampant antisemitism, and flat-out rejected the anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian narrative espoused by many activists on the left.
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.